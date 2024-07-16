Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 2: Official CBS Premiere Date & Time

Though the drama's showrunners were initially resistant to the notion of spinning the Reagan family off into individual shows for a good reason, declaring that the indivisible unit of their togetherness is what keeps the show great, it looks like CBS is developing a spin-off series after all.

The drama will come to life sometime in the distant future. CBS representatives have not clarified which character will be the center of a new show, nor have they decided which time period the show will take place in. They haven't explained if the series will even still be a police procedural. The reps admitted that Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) almost got a spin-off series, but the show never entered proper development and thus hasn't materialized. CBS executives have previously told Deadline that they want to take their time and craft the right show – and they're concentrating on celebrating the end of "Blue Bloods" instead of concerning themselves too much with what happens after it's over and done.

The future of the franchise remains excitingly hopeful, despite its origin point being canceled. At least "Blue Bloods" fans have something to look forward to after fighting so hard to keep their favorite Friday night show alive.