Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 2: Official CBS Premiere Date & Time
Hold on to your hats, "Blue Bloods" fans — the Reagans will be back with you this fall, and much sooner than you think. CBS has released the start dates for its fall schedule, and the back half of Season 14 will debut on October 18. It will maintain its 10 p.m. EST time slot, heading up a night of action-packed procedurals as it has for decades. "S.W.A.T." will lead off the night at 8 p.m., with the consistently performing hit "Fire Country" coming in at 9 p.m.
These will be the last eight episodes of the program. They will mark the end of the series and will air sequentially afterward, which means the show should end sometime in December, just before Christmas — factoring in a week off for Thanksgiving and two weeks off for Christmas and New Year's Eve. There's no word at press time as to whether or not the schedule will be padded with further repeats or if the series will somehow be stretched into 2025. What might also be coming sometime in the future? A Reagan family spin-off.
There might be a Blue Bloods spin-off in the future
Though the drama's showrunners were initially resistant to the notion of spinning the Reagan family off into individual shows for a good reason, declaring that the indivisible unit of their togetherness is what keeps the show great, it looks like CBS is developing a spin-off series after all.
The drama will come to life sometime in the distant future. CBS representatives have not clarified which character will be the center of a new show, nor have they decided which time period the show will take place in. They haven't explained if the series will even still be a police procedural. The reps admitted that Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) almost got a spin-off series, but the show never entered proper development and thus hasn't materialized. CBS executives have previously told Deadline that they want to take their time and craft the right show – and they're concentrating on celebrating the end of "Blue Bloods" instead of concerning themselves too much with what happens after it's over and done.
The future of the franchise remains excitingly hopeful, despite its origin point being canceled. At least "Blue Bloods" fans have something to look forward to after fighting so hard to keep their favorite Friday night show alive.