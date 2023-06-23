The Simpsons: Fans Stunned By Show's Accurate Prediction Of Titan's Destructive End

Wait a second — someone from the creative team of "The Simpsons" has a personal connection to the Titan submersible? Yeah, that would be Mike Reiss, former showrunner and writer on the series. On June 19, he told BBC Breakfast — which was reported by outlets including Deadline — that he wasn't hopeful about the fate of the passengers on board, and he knew better than most.

"I know the logistics of it and I know how vast the ocean is and how very tiny this craft is," Reiss said. "If it's down at the bottom, I don't know how anyone is going to be able to access it, much less bring it back up." So how does he know this, exactly? Well, Reiss has actually gone on three separate expeditions with OceanGate, the company that made the Titan, and he knows that their safety measures weren't always great from personal experience. He even said that, during all of his dives, the crafts lost communication with ground control.

"I got on the sub and at the back of my mind was 'well, I may never get off this thing,' that's always with you,' Reiss shared. "This is not to say this is a shoddy ship or anything, it's just that this is all new technology and they're learning it as they go along," he said. "You have to just remember the early days of the space program or the early days of aviation, where you just make a lot of mistakes on the way to figuring out what you're doing."