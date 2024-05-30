Did The Simspons Really Predict Diddy's Downfall?
The allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs run far and wide. The rap mogul is currently locked in several civil lawsuits, with multiple women accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. While Combs and his legal team have vehemently denied the allegations levied against him, the controversies surrounding him continue to reach a fever pitch, with federal agents raiding his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in late March, and footage of the musician physically assaulting a previous girlfriend being released in mid-May.
The legal storm currently engulfs the media landscape and has captured everyone's fervent attention, which has led to some rather strange assertions being made on social media. At the moment, an animated still of a character that is supposed to be Combs is making the rounds online; the photo features the rapper, drawn in the signature style of "The Simpsons," running away from Springfield cops. A caption atop and below the photo makes the bold claim that the picture is from a previous episode, leaning into the fascination fans have with "The Simpsons" and its power of freakish predictions.
However, according to showrunner Matt Selman, the still is nothing more than an AI-generated hoax. During an interview with TMZ, the producer touched on the rise of AI and how it pairs with misinformation spreading online. "Any goofball can whip up an AI image based on a current event and say 'The Simpsons predicted it!' — and decent-but-easily-misled folks will believe it because they so very want it to be true."
According to Selman, basic math is why The Simpsons is able to predict the future
"The Simpsons" boasts an eerie track record when it comes to making very specific and incredibly accurate cultural, political, and societal forecastings for the future. The Fox sitcom famously predicted Donald Trump's presidency. It once predicted a real-life Don Mattingly confrontation and even was able to correctly guess what a Lady Gaga Super Bowl halftime show would look like years in advance.
Breaking down the show's success when it comes to its predictions, Matt Selman explained to TMZ that it all came down to basic math and a rudimentary understanding of history. "If you study history, you will be able to 'predict' the future because the foolishness of humanity repeats itself. If you study math, you will know that if the show makes literally tens of thousands of jokes about American society over almost 800 episodes, it would be statistically impossible not to create material that overlaps with what would later happen in real life."
Hopefully, Selman's explanation will cool down the fandom's apparent obsession with "The Simpsons" and predictions. The last thing the world needs is phony AI-generated images affecting high-profile and sensitive court cases. However, that may be a tall order. After all, it wasn't too long ago when fans on X (formerly Twitter) thought "The Simpsons" predicted the Willy Wonka event fiasco in Glasgow decades ago.