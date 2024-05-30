Did The Simspons Really Predict Diddy's Downfall?

The allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs run far and wide. The rap mogul is currently locked in several civil lawsuits, with multiple women accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. While Combs and his legal team have vehemently denied the allegations levied against him, the controversies surrounding him continue to reach a fever pitch, with federal agents raiding his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in late March, and footage of the musician physically assaulting a previous girlfriend being released in mid-May.

The legal storm currently engulfs the media landscape and has captured everyone's fervent attention, which has led to some rather strange assertions being made on social media. At the moment, an animated still of a character that is supposed to be Combs is making the rounds online; the photo features the rapper, drawn in the signature style of "The Simpsons," running away from Springfield cops. A caption atop and below the photo makes the bold claim that the picture is from a previous episode, leaning into the fascination fans have with "The Simpsons" and its power of freakish predictions.

However, according to showrunner Matt Selman, the still is nothing more than an AI-generated hoax. During an interview with TMZ, the producer touched on the rise of AI and how it pairs with misinformation spreading online. "Any goofball can whip up an AI image based on a current event and say 'The Simpsons predicted it!' — and decent-but-easily-misled folks will believe it because they so very want it to be true."