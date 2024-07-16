The Real Reason Glen Powell Looks So Different
With his recent series of leading man roles in films like the unexpected rom-com hit "Anyone But You," "Hit Man," and "Top Gun: Maverick," Glen Powell has developed a reputation for having a certain physical presence on screen. Not just charismatic, but also, you know ... built. Most of his characters are strong, athletic, and confident, and he has the torso to match. (Even Gary Johnson in "Hit Man," anxious philosophy professor and part-time tech geek, looks like he hits the gym six days a week.)
But fans have noticed that while on the "Twisters" press tour, Powell has been looking a little different. Pictures from the film's premiere showcase a much more slender version of the popular actor. There's a good reason for his weight loss, however — he's preparing for a new role in "Huntington," a thriller from A24 that required him to shed at least 15 pounds off his frame in a limited amount of time. As he joins the club of actors who have lost significant amounts of weight for their films, he explained the process in a profile by The Hollywood Reporter in May 2024, discussing his difficulties controlling his diet to such an extreme extent.
Powell considers himself a 'chicken-fried-steak-in-Austin kind of a guy'
Glen Powell is committed to making weight by the time "Huntington" begins shooting — but that doesn't mean he has to like it. Being forced to order low-carb, less-than-hearty options at restaurants all the time can take a toll on a person, especially someone who's more used to bulking up for roles than slimming down. He joked to Lacey Rose of The Hollywood Reporter, "I've almost given up on this diet, like, three times ... I'm like, 'Can't we just change the character?'"
But never let it be said that Powell isn't committed to his art. When Rose got into contact with him again weeks later, he had hit his goal weight, shrinking down to 175 pounds. He credits his weight loss to heaping bowlfuls of bone broth — not exactly the most appetizing food on the planet, but hey, whatever gets you there — and a little can-do spirit. As one of Hollywood's biggest stars in 2024, it seems that there's little he can't do. The world is his oyster, as they say. (If he's allowed to eat oysters, that is.)