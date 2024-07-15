Did Pharrell Williams Really Record A Drake Diss Track On Despicable Me 4?

2024 may forever be known for having one of the most epic pop culture beefs of all time. Early in the year, Kendrick Lamar and Drake released a slew of diss tracks directed toward one another. Ask anyone who followed the drama, and they'll probably tell you Lamar came out on top, absolutely annihilating Drake with accusations of him having inappropriate relationships with minors. But it seems rappers aren't done firing metaphorical shots in the feud, as Pharrell Williams has seemingly gotten in on the action with his new track, "Double Life," which is amazingly part of the "Despicable Me 4" soundtrack.

"Despicable Me 4's" opening weekend blew away box office expectations, with Looper's review praising the sequel's gags and action sequences. Now, "Double Life" is making headlines, as many fans believe this verse is directed at Drake: "Hey, what are you hiding? Nothing wrong being private ... Make sure it ain't wrong." It's not quite as explicit as some of Lamar's lyrics; "Tryna strike a chord, and it's probably A MINOOOOOR" will forever remain an all-time lyrical death blow. However, many hip-hop fans suggest Williams' "Double Life" lyrics take shots at Drake for hiding something and, maybe, for doing something that isn't totally on the up-and-up.

Of course, the song is ultimately about the lead of "Despicable Me 4," Gru (Steve Carell), having his own double life and going between a family man and a super villain. But one could argue there's enough subtext there to make "Double Life" applicable to Drake, in what could be yet another thing in "Despicable Me 4" that adults, but not kids, might notice.