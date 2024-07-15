Why Scarlett Johansson's Daughter Refuses To Watch An Avengers Movie
Many might not know that, thanks to the Avengers films, Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. With dozens of leading performances under her belt, she is one of the few major A-listers who continues to draw butts into seats. Despite being so pronounced, Johansson's daughter isn't interested in watching some of her mom's most popular flicks. While speaking with People, the Oscar nominee opened up about why her child won't see the Avengers films. "She likes that I play Black Widow, but she's too scared to watch an Avengers movie," she said.
"She's just like, 'It's violent.' I'm like, 'Oh God,'" she added. It's not surprising to her that her 9-year-old daughter can't handle Avengers films. After all, they're filled with tons of action and terrifying, out-of-this-world creatures. The first one features the Chitauri, a devious alien race called upon by Loki (Tom Hiddleston). The "Avengers" sequel stars Ultron (voiced by James Spader), an evil android who has intentions to take over Earth. Future installments would continue to ramp up on scary villains, with "Avengers: Endgame" featuring Thanos (Josh Brolin) teaming up with even more terrifying versions of the Chitauri.
While the Avengers films are some of the most financially successful projects ever released, they're pretty terrifying for younger audiences who aren't in tune with science fiction action. They also tend to have mature themes. Each chapter has been rated PG-13, making them far more appropriate for teenagers rather than children.
Will Scarlett Johansson return to the MCU?
While the Avengers films are too frightening and violent now, Scarlett Johansson's daughter should be able to enjoy them once she grows older. Who knows, maybe by then, her mom will be gracing the franchise once again? Black Widow sacrificed herself in "Avengers: Endgame," effectively wrapping up the character's arc. She would later appear in a self-titled prequel flick in 2021, which seemingly served as Natasha Romanoff's final goodbye. However, a flurry of reports have emerged over the last few years suggesting that Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. could return to the billion-dollar franchise.
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige addressed those Avengers reunion rumors and, as expected, remained coy about it. Johansson has since admitted that Black Widow's MCU return would require a miracle, but those are common in the Multiverse. After all, nobody is really dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the franchise could always find convenient ways to bring the actor back to the series.
Even if Johansson doesn't return as Black Widow, she's still working with Marvel. The star currently has a mysterious project in development with the franchise. Unfortunately, details on it are slim at this moment. And if the stars don't align in Marvel's favor, Johansson's fans still have multiple blockbusters to look forward to. The "Lost in Translation" star is set to headline the next Jurassic World film and is the voice of Elita in the animated "Transformers One," which is a perfect child-friendly project.