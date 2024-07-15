Why Scarlett Johansson's Daughter Refuses To Watch An Avengers Movie

Many might not know that, thanks to the Avengers films, Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. With dozens of leading performances under her belt, she is one of the few major A-listers who continues to draw butts into seats. Despite being so pronounced, Johansson's daughter isn't interested in watching some of her mom's most popular flicks. While speaking with People, the Oscar nominee opened up about why her child won't see the Avengers films. "She likes that I play Black Widow, but she's too scared to watch an Avengers movie," she said.

"She's just like, 'It's violent.' I'm like, 'Oh God,'" she added. It's not surprising to her that her 9-year-old daughter can't handle Avengers films. After all, they're filled with tons of action and terrifying, out-of-this-world creatures. The first one features the Chitauri, a devious alien race called upon by Loki (Tom Hiddleston). The "Avengers" sequel stars Ultron (voiced by James Spader), an evil android who has intentions to take over Earth. Future installments would continue to ramp up on scary villains, with "Avengers: Endgame" featuring Thanos (Josh Brolin) teaming up with even more terrifying versions of the Chitauri.

While the Avengers films are some of the most financially successful projects ever released, they're pretty terrifying for younger audiences who aren't in tune with science fiction action. They also tend to have mature themes. Each chapter has been rated PG-13, making them far more appropriate for teenagers rather than children.