Marvel Boss Addresses Avengers Reunion Rumors & Confirms One Big Return

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been facing some struggles post–"Avengers: Endgame," sparking rumors of franchise veterans Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson reprising their roles as Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff in an attempt to reinvigorate fans' interest. Now, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has responded to the speculation and offered a tease of what we can expect from the future of the MCU.

Characteristically coy, Feige told Entertainment Tonight, "We're doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert — he's a part of the family — but in terms of returning, we'll have to see." He didn't offer any details as to what this mystery Johansson project might be, but it could offer some credence to the rumors of her returning as Black Widow. Feige is notoriously tight-lipped, so him even implying Downey Jr. could suit up in the Iron Man armor again only adds more fuel to the speculative fire.

After more than 15 years, the MCU is finally showing signs of slowing down, with "The Marvels" bombing at the box office and audiences and critics alike showing more and more signs of superhero fatigue. If the rumors are to be believed, Marvel may hope that bringing back two of the MCU's founding Avengers could be a return to form.