NCIS: Mark Harmon Had 2 Words Of Advice For Young Gibbs Actor Austin Stowell

Self-confidence is definitely an important factor to have when you're facing a prime time audience every week. That's just what "NCIS: Origins" executive producer and series narrator Mark Harmon told the show's new Leroy Jethro Gibbs-to-be, Austin Stowell. Harmon's advice from the outset? "During the screen test, Mark came up to me and gave me two words that I'll remember forever — 'trust yourself,'" Stowell told USA Today during a Television Critics Association panel.

It looks like Stowell presented himself as the right man for the job from the beginning. Harmon himself admitted that a fellow executive producer had an immediate reaction to Stowell's presence at the screen test. "I joked about Gina (Lucita Monreal) swooning, but the truth is she did. She may deny it, but she did. And when [Stowell] walked out of the room, she said, 'Now that guy is a star!'" Co-executive producer David North responded to Harmon's joke by saying he was the one who swooned over the actor. Stowell himself had a sense of humor about their reaction to his appearance, settling the debate by stating, "Let's just be clear. Somebody swooned." Perhaps part of that swooning had to do with Stowell's very un-Gibbs-like hair, which has officially been cropped into a close military-style haircut for the series.

Fluttering lashes and racing pulses aside, it remains to be seen if the audience will pick up the same sort of star quality in Stowell that his producers have seen in him. But that question aside, there was one brand-new detail revealed at the TCA panel regarding when, exactly, "NCIS: Origins" takes place.