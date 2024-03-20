Why The Dark NCIS Prequel Might Destroy Fans Of Mark Harmon's Gibbs

Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs had been such an instrumental part of the "NCIS" franchise for so long that it was just a matter of time before they gave the man a "Young Gibbs"-style prequel that makes him an even more focal point. "NCIS: Origins" is that spin-off, and it gives the fan favorite the "Young Sheldon" treatment by being a series on which Harmon acts as a narrator while Austin Stowell plays the younger version of the character.

That's the good news for Gibbs fans. The bad news is that "NCIS: Origins" tackles the darkest possible time in the character's life — the early 1990s when he was a young agent at Camp Pendleton. Specifically, the series' events start in 1991, which fans familiar with their "NCIS" backstories no doubt know is the year Gibbs' wife and daughter are killed by the drug kingpin Pedro Hernandez (Thomas Rosales Jr.), whom Gibbs later shoots in retaliation.

The original "NCIS" features several flashbacks to this intensely traumatic period in Gibbs' life. Since "NCIS: Origins" seems to pick up around the time he joins the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the prequel series will likely destroy fans by focusing even more intensely on this painful Gibbs era.