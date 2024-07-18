Cobra Kai Season 6: Why Master Kim Sun-Yung Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Episode 2 — "The Prize"

When audiences meet Master Kim Sun-Yung (Don Lee) in John Kreese's (Martin Kove, Barrett Carnahan) "Cobra Kai" Season 5 flashbacks, it seems pretty obvious that he's already long dead in the show's present day. After all, he trained Kreese's superior officer George Turner during the Korean War of the early 1950s — roughly seven decades before the events of "Cobra Kai." Imagine Kreese's surprise, then, when he finds out that Master Kim is still very much around.

"Cobra Kai" Season 6, Episode 2, "The Prize," provides the first close look at the elusive but much-mentioned Tang Soo Do master whose ruthless training is behind most major antagonists in the franchise. For this purpose, the role has been recast with a very familiar actor taking over the character.

While Master Kim's long hair and beard might disguise him somewhat, he is now played by C.S. Lee, who deftly infuses the part with appropriate intensity and gravitas. Lee joins "Cobra Kai" with plenty of experience working on major TV productions, and you might very well have seen him in one or more of his previous roles.