AI Reveals What My Neighbor Totoro Could Look Like In Real Life & It's Magical

Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki is not a fan of artificial intelligence being used in animation, and he made that perfectly clear during an awkward presentation at the Dwango Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Tokyo back in 2016. Miyazaki and his long-time producer Toshio Suzuki were shown a character that had been taught to move using an AI program created at Dwango. The endgame for the developers was to create authentic-looking human movement, but the results were still way off at this point in time.

In a clip from the meeting, Miyazaki can be seen watching on as Dwango's AI creation drags itself across the ground using its head as though it was a limb. It's a jarring, creepy image. Miyazaki was not impressed with what he saw, and he made sure the people behind the program knew that. "I am utterly disgusted," the anime veteran said. "If you really want to create creepy stuff, you can go ahead and do it. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself."

While it's clear that he has no love for AI, he's not necessarily against CGI — that's a false fact about Miyazaki that many people think is true. In fact, Miyazaki has utilized CGI in his own films and he even made an all-CGI short called "Boro the Caterpillar" for the Ghibli Museum in 2018.