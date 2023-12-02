False Facts About Hayao Miyazaki You Thought Were True

With a career lasting over half a century and directing credits on some of the most beloved films of all time, Hayao Miyazaki has more than earned his status as a legendary figure in the world of animation and cinema. Yet by definition, a legend involves some twisting of the facts, and the Miyazaki who exists in fans' imaginations doesn't always match with the flesh and blood human being still at work developing new movies at Studio Ghibli.

Myths and misconceptions about the filmmaker can come from very different places. Sometimes memes about Miyazaki take on a life of their own beyond their initial usage, while other assumptions about him stem from judgments that might seem realistic based on his films and studio but don't always reflect his own beliefs and behavior. This article will take a look at the most commonly believed falsehoods about Hayao Miyazaki, identifying where these false facts came from and if they are in any proximity to the actual truth.