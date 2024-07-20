Did Wolverine Really Invent Beer In The Marvel Universe?

Marvel's Wolverine has some incredible powers. However, almost as much of a trademark as his adamantium claws is his love for beer. His routine enjoyment of a nice cold one has consistently made its way from the page to the big and small screen. With the hero coming to live-action again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Deadpool & Wolverine," which sees Hugh Jackman reprising his iconic role, the R-rated affair is set to be his raunchiest adventure yet, as it's possible — even perhaps likely — he will enjoy a beer at some point in the film. If this happens, it would be incredible, and downright hilarious, if Disney inserts a little Easter egg from the Marvel comics ... one that reveals Wolverine actually invented beer. Yep, you read that right.

In "Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine" #3 (by Jason Aaron, Adam Kubert, Mark Roslan, Justin Ponsor, and Rob Steen), the story features Spidey and the X-Man as they're pulled across time, from the prehistoric age, to the far-future. The comic opens with Wolverine's internal monologue regarding his past, where he talks about being a soldier, samurai, assassin, and adventurer. He also mentions he's saved the world, while casually admitting that he invented beer — as the panel next to the speech shows him drinking down an I.P.A. as he meets those who worship him in the timeline. It might seem like an outlandish claim, but Wolverine has lived for hundreds of years thanks to his accelerated healing factor powers and has traveled through time many times.