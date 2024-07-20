Did Wolverine Really Invent Beer In The Marvel Universe?
Marvel's Wolverine has some incredible powers. However, almost as much of a trademark as his adamantium claws is his love for beer. His routine enjoyment of a nice cold one has consistently made its way from the page to the big and small screen. With the hero coming to live-action again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Deadpool & Wolverine," which sees Hugh Jackman reprising his iconic role, the R-rated affair is set to be his raunchiest adventure yet, as it's possible — even perhaps likely — he will enjoy a beer at some point in the film. If this happens, it would be incredible, and downright hilarious, if Disney inserts a little Easter egg from the Marvel comics ... one that reveals Wolverine actually invented beer. Yep, you read that right.
In "Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine" #3 (by Jason Aaron, Adam Kubert, Mark Roslan, Justin Ponsor, and Rob Steen), the story features Spidey and the X-Man as they're pulled across time, from the prehistoric age, to the far-future. The comic opens with Wolverine's internal monologue regarding his past, where he talks about being a soldier, samurai, assassin, and adventurer. He also mentions he's saved the world, while casually admitting that he invented beer — as the panel next to the speech shows him drinking down an I.P.A. as he meets those who worship him in the timeline. It might seem like an outlandish claim, but Wolverine has lived for hundreds of years thanks to his accelerated healing factor powers and has traveled through time many times.
Wolverine ain't afraid to take credit for his greatest creation
In "Thor" #5 (by Jason Aaron, Christian Ward, and VC's Joe Sabino), the comic flashes to the past, where Thor and Wolverine share a drink. When Logan jokes that they are getting older, the God of Thunder rejects the notion and tells him he's in his godly prime — calling his father Odin old, while bringing up the All-Father's claim to bring fermentation to mortals during the primordial times. Wolverine corrects his fellow hero, telling him that he actually invented beer with some fellow hairy folk in a little cave thanks to time-travel shenanigans, suggesting to Odinson to look it up on Google. Thor responds saying Wolverine and Odin should meet, as they would absolutely despise each other.
So, despite Odin's claims he first brought beer to Earth, the mighty Norse deity doesn't appear responsible. Instead, a time-travelling Wolverine is likely the culprit, although without Odin initially bringing it to Midgard, Logan might not have had the chance to learn how to make it and go back in time. Regardless, for the hard-drinking Wolverine, being the inventor of beer feels like an appropriate cliff-note when it comes to his long history in the Marvel Universe.