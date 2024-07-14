The Real Reason Andy Samberg Left Saturday Night Live
When it comes to the funniest comedians "Saturday Night Live" has ever produced, Andy Samberg has to be on the list. The multi-hyphenate talent got on "SNL" by doing a Jimmy Fallon impression, and the rest is history, with Samberg emerging as a staple on the program from 2005 to 2012. From ushering in SNL's era of digital shorts to making some of the most iconic sketches in recent memory, Samberg was an absolute beast during his seven-year run. At the peak of his career, the comedian decided to call it quits — for a very good reason.
"For me, it was like I can't actually endure it anymore," Samberg told fellow comedian Kevin Hart on his "Hart to Heart" program. "Physically and emotionally. I was falling apart in my life," he added, pointing out how the "SNL" gig was effecting him. "Physically, it was taking a heavy toll on me, and I got to a place where I hadn't slept in seven years," he noted. The "Hot Rod" actor continued by saying how hectic the show's schedule was, describing it as "basically like four days a week you're not sleeping, for seven years. I just kind of fell apart physically."
With over 100 episodes under his belt, and several starring features during those "SNL" years, it's not surprising to learn that Samberg was burnt out. But despite leaving the program, Samberg continues to be a key part of the "SNL" family, establishing himself as one of the program's most prominent contemporary alums.
What has Andy Samberg been up to since SNL?
Headlining "Saturday Night Leave" as a leading player was a major career moment for Andy Samberg. In his chat with Kevin Hart, the comedian expressed how he didn't want to leave the series, but decided that it was the best thing to do for both his mental and physical health. He continued by candidly discussing how feeling burnt out and overwhelmed by the production schedule was a common sentiment amongst the cast. "Everyone was like, 'Oh, same,'" he noted, adding, "No one was like, 'What?' Everyone was like, 'Oh, yes, yes. This is just what happens.' Like, you hit a wall. We're not built to operate that way."
Leaving "SNL" was probably one of the best things Samberg could have done for his career an artist, especially after it made him a household name. In addition to continuing his work with his Berkeley-originating comedy troupe The Lonely Island, Samberg went on to headline several high-profile projects following his departure. The most notable was his stint as Jake Peralta on the sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," a program he was initially hesitant to star in.
He later appeared in The Lonely Island's criminally underrated mockumentary "Popstar: Never Stop Stopping," which spoofs contemporary musical culture and stardom. In 2020, he delivered the time loop comedy "Palm Springs," one of the funniest films from this decade.