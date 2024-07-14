The Real Reason Andy Samberg Left Saturday Night Live

When it comes to the funniest comedians "Saturday Night Live" has ever produced, Andy Samberg has to be on the list. The multi-hyphenate talent got on "SNL" by doing a Jimmy Fallon impression, and the rest is history, with Samberg emerging as a staple on the program from 2005 to 2012. From ushering in SNL's era of digital shorts to making some of the most iconic sketches in recent memory, Samberg was an absolute beast during his seven-year run. At the peak of his career, the comedian decided to call it quits — for a very good reason.

"For me, it was like I can't actually endure it anymore," Samberg told fellow comedian Kevin Hart on his "Hart to Heart" program. "Physically and emotionally. I was falling apart in my life," he added, pointing out how the "SNL" gig was effecting him. "Physically, it was taking a heavy toll on me, and I got to a place where I hadn't slept in seven years," he noted. The "Hot Rod" actor continued by saying how hectic the show's schedule was, describing it as "basically like four days a week you're not sleeping, for seven years. I just kind of fell apart physically."

With over 100 episodes under his belt, and several starring features during those "SNL" years, it's not surprising to learn that Samberg was burnt out. But despite leaving the program, Samberg continues to be a key part of the "SNL" family, establishing himself as one of the program's most prominent contemporary alums.