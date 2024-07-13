What Longlegs Looks Like In Real Life

"Longlegs" is a movie with some serious horror pedigree, thanks to its connection to Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho" via writer and director Osgood Perkins, the son of "Psycho" star Anthony Perkins. Apart from that, what we knew of "Longlegs" before it premiered was pretty sparse. However, its official trailer weaved together images of an occult serial killer mystery that seems to occupy the same head space as "Silence of the Lambs," not least because of its main character — Maika Monroe's young FBI agent Lee Harker, who's investigating the Longlegs case.

The film premiered on July 12, so audiences can finally see for themselves whether it has legs, and indeed, if said legs are long. Looper's review on "Longlegs" found the movie overhyped and hard to take seriously, but that doesn't take away from the fact that the pale, menacing Longlegs himself cuts a memorably strange figure. In fact, the character's facial prosthetics and eerie behavior may be enough to make you forget that a famous and extremely recognizable actor is playing the character.