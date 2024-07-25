Star Trek: What Is Subspace?

In the world of "Star Trek," just about every technology that makes Starfleet's explorations possible hinges on the existence of one discovery: subspace physics. An amorphous fictional construct dreamed up for the "Star Trek" universe that frequently gets thrown around in bridge crew and engineering technobabble, subspace is one of the most important concepts in the franchise. And even if it's not entirely clear how subspace works, it seems to function as a space between realities. Functionally speaking, subspace serves as a way to cheat spacetime physics and get around FTL limitations by exceeding warp speed — something that is explicitly noted in the 1967 third revision of the official Writers/Directors Guide for "Star Trek: The Original Series." According to the writers' guide, "We use the term 'subspace' since it is necessary that communications from the Enterprise to its bases are a 'space warp' effect which travels at speeds far exceeding even that of the Enterprise."

"The Original Series" contains quite a few references to subspace as it relates to communications. Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) regularly reports on her monitoring of subspace frequencies, and references to subspace chatter and messages come up from time to time among the bridge crew. The concept of subspace marriage — a 23rd-century take on mail-order brides — even plays a central role in the plot of "Mudd's Women." Through "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and later series, the concept of subspace gets expanded upon, evolving into a much more complex plane of existence with a lore all its own.