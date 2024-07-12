The Real Reason Will Ferrell Doesn't Use His Birth Name
Believe it or not, comedy genius Will Ferrell's name isn't Will Ferrell: It's John William Ferrell, and he prefers to go by his middle name. While appearing on MeSsy, a podcast co-hosted by film star Christina Applegate and Jamie Lynn Sigler of "Sopranos" fame, the actor explained why.
"This is like a minor thing — it's not really even trauma. I remember being so embarrassed because my real name is John. John William Ferrell," he explained. "The first day of school, it'd be 'John.' Like, John Farrell. It was so embarrassing to me to have to say, 'Here, but I go by Will. I don't go by John." He admitted that the discomfort related to explaining this factoid to his teachers has stuck with him, even though he's not really sure why he was humiliated by it all these years later. He later said that his parents had always called him Will when Sigler asked why he went with Will over John.
Ferrell revealed this name detail while playing a game with Applegate and Sigler in which the podcasts' guest reveal their five favorite movies and the hosts note a theme in those selections. When Ferrell picked "The Godfather" and "Shawshank Redemption," Applegate remarked they were ensemble movies about loyalty, causing her to suggest that perhaps he searches for true friendship and a sense of belonging in a group setting. This led to Ferrell's revelation. But this isn't the first time he's spoken in public about his birth name.
Will Ferrell revealed his first name on television once before
Will Ferrell spoke about his birth name during a previous talk show appearance. When he turned up for a 2020 episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Ferrell was asked by the often-derided Corden if his name shows up on his passport as the much more formal "William Ferrell." He replied to Corden's edict with a then-surprising admission. "Get ready — viral moment right here: John William Ferrell." It was the first time he'd ever spoken publicly about his full name. But it turns out that's not the only permutation of his name — he went on to explain that his father sometimes refers to him by the nickname "J.W."
While Ferrell may have experienced some consternation about his name in his youth, it's clear that those times are over. Nowadays, the name Will Ferrell is known the world over — and he definitely doesn't have to correct anyone about how to say it.