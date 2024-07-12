The Real Reason Will Ferrell Doesn't Use His Birth Name

Believe it or not, comedy genius Will Ferrell's name isn't Will Ferrell: It's John William Ferrell, and he prefers to go by his middle name. While appearing on MeSsy, a podcast co-hosted by film star Christina Applegate and Jamie Lynn Sigler of "Sopranos" fame, the actor explained why.

"This is like a minor thing — it's not really even trauma. I remember being so embarrassed because my real name is John. John William Ferrell," he explained. "The first day of school, it'd be 'John.' Like, John Farrell. It was so embarrassing to me to have to say, 'Here, but I go by Will. I don't go by John." He admitted that the discomfort related to explaining this factoid to his teachers has stuck with him, even though he's not really sure why he was humiliated by it all these years later. He later said that his parents had always called him Will when Sigler asked why he went with Will over John.

Ferrell revealed this name detail while playing a game with Applegate and Sigler in which the podcasts' guest reveal their five favorite movies and the hosts note a theme in those selections. When Ferrell picked "The Godfather" and "Shawshank Redemption," Applegate remarked they were ensemble movies about loyalty, causing her to suggest that perhaps he searches for true friendship and a sense of belonging in a group setting. This led to Ferrell's revelation. But this isn't the first time he's spoken in public about his birth name.