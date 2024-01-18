Christina Applegate's 5 Best TV Shows And Movie Roles (And Where To Watch Them)
Christina Applegate has been a working actress since she was an infant, which means she's already got quite the career behind her. While newcomers to her acting might admire the acerbic wit and self-deprecating sense of humor she showed off at the 2024 Emmy Awards while appearing as a presenter, her flair for comedy has been on display for decades now — on the big screen, the small screen, and even Broadway.
But which of her projects packs the most pizzazz? What shows her off at her most intriguing, her most complex, her funniest? What does the viewer think of when they see Applegate's name? With decades of work behind her — and the promise of a return to one of her biggest roles in the offing — here are the most memorable, interesting and vital roles that Applegate has ever undertaken, as determined by critical approval, cultural cachet, and general popularity.
Married...with Children
When your average TV viewer thinks of Christina Applegate, it's likely Kelly Bundy they remember. The "Married...with Children" character was the actress' bread and butter for a good decade, taking her through her teenage years and helping her launch her adult career. A dim bulb who loves easy fame, rock and roll, and boys, Kelly is not ashamed of her multiple assignations, her poor grades, or her utterly obvious ambitions — which, by and large, makes her a true Bundy.
Out of all of the memorable characters that populated Fox's first hit sitcom, Kelly become a cultural cornerstone of the 1990s. The role launched Applegate to stardom and made her a style icon. While she subsequently had minor success in a series of beloved but short-lived sitcoms — "Jesse," "Samantha Who?" and "Up All Night" — no comedic television role she's accepted since has ever had quite the impact on the world that Kelly did. The popularity of "Married...with Children" is so enduring that the series has an animated reboot in the works, with Applegate reprising her role.
If you've missed out on the hubbub or just want to rewatch the show from the beginning, "Married...with Children" is available to stream in its entirety on Hulu. Select Season 1 and 2 episodes are also available for free on-demand at Pluto, and the show sometimes streams live on that platform's sitcom-based channels. The series also airs late on Saturday night and into Sunday morning on the premium cable channel Logo.
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
Christina Applegate's first major big screen role, in "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," was a deliberate step away from Kelly Bundy. As Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell, the eldest of five kids who are spending summer under the watch of a mean babysitter while their single mother is out of the country with her boyfriend, Applegate gets to play a role that requires serious moments and character growth. Yet being Swell also lets her show off flashes of Kelly's silliness in a more grounded character.
When the babysitter dies unexpectedly, the kids stuff her body in a trunk — only to find they've accidentally dropped her off at the mortuary with the cash their mother gave her to get them through the summer in her pocket. Swell steps up to act as head of the household, and when working in the fast food industry doesn't pan out, she pads her resume and enters the design world. She experiences the first stirrings of romance, ambition, jealousy, and career accomplishment — but what will she do when her worlds collide?
Now considered a cult classic, "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" was a flop upon release but gained minor fame as a cable and rental staple. It's free to stream with ads on Tubi, and can be watched on Cinemax through Hulu and other cable or streaming bundles. The film can also be rented for $3.99 and purchased for $12.99 at various digital retailers.
Anchorman and Anchorman 2
Playing Veronica Corningstone — the professional, cool-minded co-anchor and counterpoint to giddy, emotional wildman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) — allowed Christina Applegate to access a different side of her talents. Fussy but still freewheeling, Veronica is the opposite of the silly Kelly and wide-eyed naif Swell. She is one of the most difficult characters in the comedic pantheon — a grown-up sitting at a table filled with children, directing traffic and fighting to be understood and recognized for her talent.
Applegate manages to take a part that could be prudish and unlikable — especially when Veronica's presence is reduced to that of a deceptive, scolding mother in the sequel — and give it an earthy sense of humor. She turns Veronica into a comedic centerpiece who ends up having just as much fun as her male colleagues. That she crafted a comedic role from the very serious life of national news anchor Jessica Savitch, after whom Veronica is extremely loosely patterned, is a tribute to her talents.
"Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" are both streaming on Paramount+ with a subscription. Both films can also be rented for $3.99 and purchased for $12.99 at various digital retailers.
Bad Moms
Christina Applegate appeared in a lot of adult-themed comedies during the 2000s and 2010s. But while comedies like "The Sweetest Thing" did nothing to show off her prodigious talents, she finally found her place as mean girl head of the PTA Gwendolyn in the "Bad Moms" series of films.
Gwendolyn is the sort of perfectionist every parent is irritated by when they're forced to deal with her during a school function. Store-bought pastries are not good enough for her bake sale; decorations must be homemade for a school function. When she doesn't get what she wants, she'll use her powers for evil — like removing the daughter of Amy (Mila Kunis) from the soccer team in response to her mother's insubordination. Amy decides to rise up in rebellion against Gwendolyn, which results in a showdown for PTA president that will humanize Gwendolyn and help Amy come out of her shell with the help of a pair of rebellious fellow moms.
This is the sort of character that could be awful in the wrong hands, but Applegate does a great job making Gwendolyn a source of humor and irritation without making her completely unlikable — a rare talent in the comedic field, but in Applegate's case, as easy as pie. "Bad Moms" and "A Bad Mom's Christmas" are both streaming on Hulu, and available for rent at $3.99 and to buy at $12.99 from most retailers.
Dead to Me
The Netflix series "Dead to Me" may provide the crowning achievement for Christina Applegate's live-action career, and as last hurrahs go, it isn't bad at all since it scored her four Emmy nominations. She portrays Jen Harding, a successful realtor who must cope with the death of her husband. The hit-and-run accident may strip Jen of her well-being, her sanity and even her career, but it does give her something — the friendship of Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), an optimist who claims she lost her boyfriend to a heart attack. The reality — which Jen slowly uncovers during Season 1 — is that Judy ran over Jen's husband. In spite of this, the women develop an intense friendship that's further defined by even more deaths.
Jen represents a striking new note in Applegate's repertoire, one of desperation, fear, and self-loathing. She ends up finding a real connection — but it's at quite a high price. Applegate manages to dance right down the line, giving a performance that's sympathetic, tart, and filled with life. That makes it one of her most vital roles she's ever inhabited.