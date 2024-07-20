Raegan Revord's Young Sheldon Season 7 Photos Make One Scene Even Sadder

"Young Sheldon" delivered an epic and emotional finale in May 2024. The series spent years building up to the heartbreaking death of George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber), by far the saddest death in "The Big Bang Theory" universe. That happened in Episode 12, "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture," while the next episode, aptly titled "Funeral," depicted the aftermath of this devastating loss. The final episode, "Memoir," brought the seven-season sitcom to a close, with Sheldon (Iain Armitage) heading off to begin his new life in California.

Watching the episodes was heart-wrenching for fans — and it isn't over yet. Star Raegan Revord, who played Missy, has continued to deliver more emotional blows by sharing unseen behind-the-scenes content from the sitcom on social media. Taking to Instagram with 10 photos, Revord wrote, "No longer gate keeping these pics." Some were sad moments from George's funeral, but one also revealed the sad reality of filming the final Cooper family dinner without George. Barber can be seen watching in the background and later crying while hugging his co-star Zoe Perry after filming wrapped. The behind-the-scenes snaps just made the scene sadder on a whole other level.

Reaching the end of the road was a big deal for the "Young Sheldon" cast, who have become like a family. "We have had some roller coasters of emotions and some tears, all the appropriate things you would expect after seven years of being together in this wonderful journey," Barber told ET after filming had wrapped.