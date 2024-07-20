Raegan Revord's Young Sheldon Season 7 Photos Make One Scene Even Sadder
"Young Sheldon" delivered an epic and emotional finale in May 2024. The series spent years building up to the heartbreaking death of George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber), by far the saddest death in "The Big Bang Theory" universe. That happened in Episode 12, "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture," while the next episode, aptly titled "Funeral," depicted the aftermath of this devastating loss. The final episode, "Memoir," brought the seven-season sitcom to a close, with Sheldon (Iain Armitage) heading off to begin his new life in California.
Watching the episodes was heart-wrenching for fans — and it isn't over yet. Star Raegan Revord, who played Missy, has continued to deliver more emotional blows by sharing unseen behind-the-scenes content from the sitcom on social media. Taking to Instagram with 10 photos, Revord wrote, "No longer gate keeping these pics." Some were sad moments from George's funeral, but one also revealed the sad reality of filming the final Cooper family dinner without George. Barber can be seen watching in the background and later crying while hugging his co-star Zoe Perry after filming wrapped. The behind-the-scenes snaps just made the scene sadder on a whole other level.
Reaching the end of the road was a big deal for the "Young Sheldon" cast, who have become like a family. "We have had some roller coasters of emotions and some tears, all the appropriate things you would expect after seven years of being together in this wonderful journey," Barber told ET after filming had wrapped.
This wasn't Lance Barber's only time on set after George's death
Although his character exited "Young Sheldon" before the series finale, Lance Barber remained on the set for the duration of filming and even appeared at George's funeral. Barber requested to actually lie in the coffin in the church, which can be seen at the beginning of the episode.
According to Barber, part of his desire to actually be in the coffin was so he could ruin the funeral scene by pranking his co-stars. However, he failed to pull off his plan because he became overwhelmed with emotion. "I had a lot of plans in the casket. I had a fart machine, I had a mustache. I had a lot of little funny teeth ... I was going to ruin at least a few takes with some sort of jokey thing," he admitted to TV Insider afterward.
Barber may not have gone through with his pranks, but he still remained on set and left his mark on the funeral scene in another way. Once the casket scenes had been filmed, Barber switched costumes and took a seat in the second-to-last row of the church to watch the eulogies. Most "Young Sheldon" fans will have missed this major cameo, but Barber actually played a parishioner in mourning called Georgina, who can be seen when Georgie (Montana Jordan) delivers his eulogy. Barber's character transformation included glasses, a white wig, and a purple floral dress.