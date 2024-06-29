The Saddest Big Bang Theory & Young Sheldon Deaths, Ranked

As a sitcom, "The Big Bang Theory" primarily deals in humor. Even its spin-off series, "Young Sheldon," which is known to often tackle more dramatic storylines, is still first and foremost a comedy. But both shows definitely do have their sad moments, including quite a few deaths. A total of seven characters pass away across both shows, ranging from sad but brief and even humorous events to truly tragic, heartfelt losses.

The off-screen death of Bernadette's (Melissa Rauch) grandmother in Season 3, Episode 11 of "The Big Bang Theory" is an example of the former, mentioned as a throwaway comment simply for the purpose of setting up a gag between Howard (Simon Helberg), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), and Beverly (Christine Baranski). Howard explains that his girlfriend is out of town because her grandmother died, but her absence leads Leonard's mother to believe that she doesn't really exist and that Howard's just covering up that he and Raj are actually in a relationship. Similarly, the death of unseen Caltech academic Professor Tupperman in Season 6, Episode 20, is purely there to set up the episode's premise, which sees Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj, and Kripke (John Ross Bowie) compete for a tenured position at the university.

Of course, there are plenty of sad deaths in "The Big Bang Theory" universe too, and some of them are downright heart-wrenching. Keep reading for the five saddest "Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" deaths, ranked.