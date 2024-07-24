The One Rule Every Marvel & Star Wars Movie Or TV Show Must Follow

You know what's cool? Lightsabers. Men in iron suits. Far-off galaxies and emotions displayed as self-sentient beings. You know what's not cool, though? Smoking. That's the rule that all Disney properties — Marvel and Star Wars included — stand by and if you've not noticed, have done for almost the past decade. The no-no was put in place by Disney CEO Bob Iger in 2015 (via The Independent) during the company's annual shareholder meeting, in an effort to provide an even more family-friendly reputation than the company already had.

It was revealed that prior to the regulation being put in place, 43% of films in the Marvel franchise alone had characters firing up to smoke. "We are extending our policy to prohibit smoking in movies across the board: Marvel, Lucas, Pixar and Disney films," Iger announced during the meeting. However, in the event that the company was focusing on a character from history, facts were facts and Iger acknowledged that exceptions would have to be made. "For instance, if we were doing a movie on Abraham Lincoln, he was a smoker, and we would consider that acceptable," he explained. "But in terms of any new characters that are created for any of those films, under any of those labels, we will absolutely prohibit smoking in any of those films."

What's particularly interesting about this rule, however, is how it could affect Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who, prior to his introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was a well-known smoker for years.