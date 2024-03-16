Marvel Will Never Let Wolverine Do One Thing Again (It Isn't Murder Or Sex)
Among Marvel's R-rated heroes, Wolverine is one who often pushes the boundaries of violence in comics. However, the Adamantium-clawed mutant hasn't been allowed to smoke after a rule was implemented banning heroes from enjoying cigarettes, cigars, or pipes in the pages of Marvel Comics.
From his debut in "The Incredible Hulk" #181 (by Len Wein, Herb Trimpe, Jack Abel, Glynis Wein, and Artie Simek), Wolverine's distinct personality has been on full display. He exhibits limited patience for nonsense, often prefers to be alone, and partakes in several habits that would harm normal people. Thanks to his healing factor, Wolverine has an extreme tolerance to alcohol and has regularly been seen drinking in his stories. But since 2001, another habit Wolverine once indulged heavily in, smoking cigars, was outright banned for Marvel's heroes. So, while Wolverine is free to murder, have sex, and drink, smoking is something that he — nor any other hero in Marvel's primary continuity — can do.
In 2001, Joe Quesada, the former editor-in-chief and executive vice president of Marvel Comics, implemented a ban on smoking for its most famous heroes. His stance was that Wolverine is a role model to young readers and therefore, it's inappropriate for him to be seen partaking in cigarettes or cigars. "Besides, the healing factor would keep him from getting addicted to nicotine anyway, so it doesn't even make sense for him to smoke," Quesada told the New York Post (via CBR).
The Real Reason Marvel Won't Let Wolverine or Any Superhero Smoke
According to the New York Post interview with Joe Quesada, Wolverine was the worst smoking offender in comics. When the first "X-Men" film introduced the hero to thousands and thousands of new fans, the Marvel Comics decision-maker wanted to make sure one of its most recognizable heroes wasn't glorifying the act on the page. And Wolverine wasn't the only hero affected by the ban, as Gambit, Nick Fury, and The Thing, all characters who had been shown lighting up in the comics before, also kicked the habit.
However, Quesada, who said the effects of tobacco use tragically impacted his personal life, didn't outright ban smoking across the board. While Wolverine can no longer smoke, bad guys don't face the same rule. "Villains can still smoke, but that's OK, because villains are stupid," Quesada told the Post. Additional exceptions were made to the rule as well. "Can Nick Fury smoke? Well, you know what, if Nick Fury shows up in the FANTASTIC FOUR, I'd rather not have him smoke," Quesada said. "But if Fury's in a MAX title, which he is, sure, let him smoke away. I think our adult readers are a little more responsible and know whether they want to smoke or not."
As comic book historian Brian Cronin points out, Marvel took the rule seriously, going so far as to re-edit art used for past releases, such as "Uncanny X-Men" #210, where the publisher removed a cigar Wolverine was smoking on the cover (although the original cover remains on Marvel.com as of this writing). The ban appears to remain in place to this day.
Can Wolverine Still Smoke in Marvel Movies?
When Hugh Jackman's Wolverine arrives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Deadpool & Wolverine," bringing the duo's complicated comic book relationship to the big screen, the character's smoking may not come with him to his newfound reality. Despite being seen in previous iterations of the "X-Men" films, the Walt Disney Company has a strict no-smoking rule in its movies, which applies to films under the Marvel banner.
However, there is a possible caveat, as there are no specific guidelines for a project like "Deadpool 3." Even though Marvel Studios has been a stickler when it comes to cutting Rated-R content from its films, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is breaking new ground by being the first MCU movie to receive an R rating. As such, it will set new precedents going forward for more mature releases, not only for smoking but for language, levels of violence, and more.
While Wolverine has smoked in past non-MCU live-action appearances, viewers will have to wait until "Deadpool & Wolverine" to see if that trend continues under the Disney umbrella — or if the House of Mouse takes away one of the last ways to see the hero puff on a cigar in any medium.