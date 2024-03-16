Marvel Will Never Let Wolverine Do One Thing Again (It Isn't Murder Or Sex)

Among Marvel's R-rated heroes, Wolverine is one who often pushes the boundaries of violence in comics. However, the Adamantium-clawed mutant hasn't been allowed to smoke after a rule was implemented banning heroes from enjoying cigarettes, cigars, or pipes in the pages of Marvel Comics.

From his debut in "The Incredible Hulk" #181 (by Len Wein, Herb Trimpe, Jack Abel, Glynis Wein, and Artie Simek), Wolverine's distinct personality has been on full display. He exhibits limited patience for nonsense, often prefers to be alone, and partakes in several habits that would harm normal people. Thanks to his healing factor, Wolverine has an extreme tolerance to alcohol and has regularly been seen drinking in his stories. But since 2001, another habit Wolverine once indulged heavily in, smoking cigars, was outright banned for Marvel's heroes. So, while Wolverine is free to murder, have sex, and drink, smoking is something that he — nor any other hero in Marvel's primary continuity — can do.

In 2001, Joe Quesada, the former editor-in-chief and executive vice president of Marvel Comics, implemented a ban on smoking for its most famous heroes. His stance was that Wolverine is a role model to young readers and therefore, it's inappropriate for him to be seen partaking in cigarettes or cigars. "Besides, the healing factor would keep him from getting addicted to nicotine anyway, so it doesn't even make sense for him to smoke," Quesada told the New York Post (via CBR).