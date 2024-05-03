Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 10 May Have Teased A Huge Guest Star's Return

"Young Sheldon" has played host to a number of impressive guest stars over the years, with the likes of David Hasselhoff, Ming-Na Wen, and Ray Liotta all gracing the streets of Medford. Each of their appearances has been a memorable addition to the sitcom, but more than that, they've lent something to the story arc of one of the "Young Sheldon's" main characters. Octavia Spencer's guest role in Season 7, Episode 10, is no different; the "Hidden Figures" star plays Connie's (Annie Potts) probation officer, Rhonda Tomasson, and is a vital part of advancing her community service storyline.

During the episode, which is titled "Community Service and the Key to a Happy Marriage," Connie meets with Rhonda, who forces her to get to work on completing her 180 community service hours. Connie pretends to be incapacitated, but Rhonda sees right through the ruse and sends her off to work at Mary's (Zoe Perry) church. Spencer has a few notable scenes in the episode, one of which is with Lance Barber. His character George is a friend of Rhonda's, and, at Connie's behest, he petitions the officer for leniency on his mother-in-law's behalf, and it does help her situation.

Spencer's character appears twice more to check in on Connie's progress, and, at the end of the episode, there's a tease that viewers might get to see more of her. Rhonda confirms that Connie still has 140 hours to complete and says, "See you next week," implying she may be back for another episode.