Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 10 May Have Teased A Huge Guest Star's Return
"Young Sheldon" has played host to a number of impressive guest stars over the years, with the likes of David Hasselhoff, Ming-Na Wen, and Ray Liotta all gracing the streets of Medford. Each of their appearances has been a memorable addition to the sitcom, but more than that, they've lent something to the story arc of one of the "Young Sheldon's" main characters. Octavia Spencer's guest role in Season 7, Episode 10, is no different; the "Hidden Figures" star plays Connie's (Annie Potts) probation officer, Rhonda Tomasson, and is a vital part of advancing her community service storyline.
During the episode, which is titled "Community Service and the Key to a Happy Marriage," Connie meets with Rhonda, who forces her to get to work on completing her 180 community service hours. Connie pretends to be incapacitated, but Rhonda sees right through the ruse and sends her off to work at Mary's (Zoe Perry) church. Spencer has a few notable scenes in the episode, one of which is with Lance Barber. His character George is a friend of Rhonda's, and, at Connie's behest, he petitions the officer for leniency on his mother-in-law's behalf, and it does help her situation.
Spencer's character appears twice more to check in on Connie's progress, and, at the end of the episode, there's a tease that viewers might get to see more of her. Rhonda confirms that Connie still has 140 hours to complete and says, "See you next week," implying she may be back for another episode.
Octavia Spencer is a huge Young Sheldon fan and was excited to star on the show
Interestingly, playing Connie's probation officer isn't Octavia Spencer's first appearance in "The Big Bang Theory" universe. In TBBT Season 2, Episode 5, "The Euclid Alternative," she plays the DMV clerk who gives Sheldon (Jim Parsons) his learner's permit when his friends refuse to be his personal chauffeurs.
Given Octavia Spencer's history with "The Big Bang Theory," it's perhaps not too surprising to learn that she's a big fan of "Young Sheldon." And, according to her screen partner, Lance Barber, who also had a role on "TBBT" before joining the cast of the sitcom, Spencer was as excited to be on the set of the CBS show as he and the cast and crew were to have her.
Barber told TV Insider that they had a blast filming their scenes, saying, "What was so flattering was to learn that Octavia was a fan of the show, and was interested in being on the show before she got to be. When we finished shooting our scene, I had got out my phone, and I was sheepishly going to ask her to get a picture with her, and she beat me to it ... How cool is that?"