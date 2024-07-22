The Huge Star Wars Character Leonardo DiCaprio Turned Down - And Why

As it approaches 50 years since its creation, the "Star Wars" franchise has welcomed in a staggering number of A-list stars. Bea Arthur, Liam Neeson, Carl Weathers, and countless others have impacted the galaxy far, far away over the years. Working on the franchise remains a bucket list item for many actors, though not everyone is able to make it happen. For instance, big screen great Gary Oldman missed out on his chance to play a "Star Wars" movie character, and so did Leonardo DiCaprio. However, in his case, he actually turned the opportunity down.

In 2010, DiCaprio spoke with Shortlist, where he discussed being considered to play Anakin Skywalker in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy. "I did have a meeting with George Lucas about that as well, yes," he said when asked about the claim that he was in talks to play the Chosen One at one point. Continuing, he elaborated on why he ultimately elected not to pursue the part further. "Just didn't feel ready to take that dive. At that point," DiCaprio explained, citing the same reasoning for him not chasing the role of Robin in 1995's "Batman Forever." This is hardly unusual for the Oscar-winning actor: DiCaprio has turned down several huge roles during his career.

Even though DiCaprio didn't have any interest in playing Anakin, his speaking to Lucas about it led actor Hayden Christensen to worry he had no chance to win the coveted role.