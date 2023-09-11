It's Always Sunny: One Of The Gang 'Almost' Played Anakin Skywalker In Star Wars

As popular, long-running sitcoms go, they don't get much closer to the Dark Side than "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." As it turns out, one of the Paddy's Pub gang actually came pretty close to beginning his own journey to the Dark Side somewhat earlier, auditioning in his pre-FX days for the highly coveted role of Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones."

As hard as it may be to believe, "Always Sunny" star Rob McElhenney once revealed in a puppy-assisted Buzzfeed interview — alongside Ryan Reynolds — that he auditioned to play Anakin Skywalker. He doesn't specify when the audition took place. However, given McElhenney's age, it only makes sense that his audition was for "Attack of the Clones," which came out in 2002, three years before the first episode of "It's Always Sunny."

It's a somewhat mind-blowing revelation for fans of either "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" or "Star Wars," and if you happen to be a devotee of both decades-spanning sagas, all the more so.