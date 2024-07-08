The Star Wars Movie Character Gary Oldman Almost Played

When looking at the overall "Star Wars" franchise, it's astounding just how many legendary actors have left their mark on it. From the icons of yesteryear like Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher to galaxy far, far away newcomers such as Christopher Lloyd and the late Carl Weathers, the saga is full of remarkable talents. What's also intriguing is those who, despite being Hollywood favorites, have yet to make it into a series entry. Take, for instance, Academy Award winner and potential near-future retiree Gary Oldman, who almost played a major character in a "Star Wars" film.

During the making of "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," Oldman was brought in to voice the cyborg leader of the Separatists' droid army, the ever-coughing General Grievous. He shared as much on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, recalling, "Well, I did a voice for 'Star Wars'...was it General Grievous?" Unfortunately, union rules in Australia prevented his voice from making it into the final film, and the last thing he wanted to do was go against union regulations. Still, he was more than happy to work on the feature — his only "Star Wars" effort to date, with online claims of his involvement in the sequel trilogy being unfounded. "[Director George Lucas] directed me the whole thing; yeah, he was terrific...No regrets about that but the other stuff is rumors," Oldman said.

Ultimately, tenured Lucasfilm sound editor Matthew Wood became the voice of General Grievous instead of Oldman, with quite a fun story behind his casting as well.