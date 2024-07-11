Everything About The Acolyte Episode 7 That Makes No Sense

The Force is a complex power that's essentially a force of nature in the "Star Wars" universe. It's explicitly described as a type of life energy that can be embraced and interacted with in a great number of ways. So, why does the Force-sensitive Jedi foursome need gadgets and metal detectors to find it on Brendok, like they were hunting a pirate treasure?

The franchise is filled with examples where Jedi Masters — like, say, Indara — are able to feel the Force simply by focusing, and extremely powerful Jedi Masters like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) can achieve Force feats on faraway planets. The Jedi team on "The Acolyte" are specifically stated to be researching Vergence, which is an especially localized and concentrated type of Force — such as the infamous Cave of Evil on Dagobah in "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back."

From the way their mission is framed, it seems that Indara's team is still searching for Vergence instead of studying it. Even with that in mind, it seems very weird that well-trained, High Republic-era Jedi team has to spend seven weeks using a bunch of detectors to locate a nexus of Force that's so powerful that just being near it could give them visions.