NCIS: What Kate Todd Actress Sasha Alexander Looks Like Today
The team on "NCIS" today is a far cry from what it was over 20 years ago, when the procedural first began. For starters, the team had Special Agent Caitlin Todd on the show for the first two seasons, played by Sasha Alexander. But she wasn't long for the show, as she was killed off just two seasons into her tenure in a violent shooting that rocked the other characters. The real reason Alexander left "NCIS" after two seasons was mostly due to its demanding schedule, but she's remained in the entertainment world since bidding farewell to the role of Kate Todd. And honestly, she seems to be living her best life.
Alexander looks fantastic these days, and fans can keep up with all of her projects and adventures by following her on Instagram, where she posts photos of herself regularly. But social media isn't the only place to see Alexander, as she's kept busy since departing "NCIS." She eventually landed a lead role on another crime drama, "Rizzoli & Isles," as the titular Dr. Maura Isles.
The dynamic between Isles and Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon) easily outpaces Kate Todd's best friendship on "NCIS" with Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette). Plus, "Rizzoli & Isles" offered self-reflection for Alexander. She spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about what she learned about herself through the role: "It's okay to be different. It's okay to beat your own drum. We all work on different frequencies. There's nothing wrong with that."
Sasha Alexander looks back on the aftermath of her NCIS character's death
"Rizzoli & Isles" is far from Sasha Alexander's only gig post-"NCIS." She's starred in movies like "Mission: Impossible III" and "Yes Man" as well as had roles on shows like "Shameless." She also dipped into directing, helming episodes of "You" and "Bull." However, despite branching out into other things to the point that "NCIS" is merely a blip on her resume, everything still leads back to Kate Todd at some point.
Alexander spoke with "The Double L Show" podcast in 2023, and a good chunk of the conversation dealt with "NCIS." The topic of her character's death came up, specifically how violent her demise was. Alexander relayed this amusing anecdote from after the episode aired: "I was in church, and a woman walked up to me. And when she saw me, she was so overtaken that she went like this [makes finger gun] and went, 'Pam, pam!'" That may have been a little too much too soon, but Alexander seems to be on friendly terms with her old "NCIS" co-stars.
Alexander met up with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo on their podcast, "Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch." In fact, she was the very first guest they had on the podcast when it debuted properly in June 2024, and they shared anecdotes about their time working on the procedural, including an instance when Alexander broke her nose doing a scene. Alexander has accomplished so much during her career, but it's clear that for many, she'll always be Kate Todd.