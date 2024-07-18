NCIS: What Kate Todd Actress Sasha Alexander Looks Like Today

The team on "NCIS" today is a far cry from what it was over 20 years ago, when the procedural first began. For starters, the team had Special Agent Caitlin Todd on the show for the first two seasons, played by Sasha Alexander. But she wasn't long for the show, as she was killed off just two seasons into her tenure in a violent shooting that rocked the other characters. The real reason Alexander left "NCIS" after two seasons was mostly due to its demanding schedule, but she's remained in the entertainment world since bidding farewell to the role of Kate Todd. And honestly, she seems to be living her best life.

Alexander looks fantastic these days, and fans can keep up with all of her projects and adventures by following her on Instagram, where she posts photos of herself regularly. But social media isn't the only place to see Alexander, as she's kept busy since departing "NCIS." She eventually landed a lead role on another crime drama, "Rizzoli & Isles," as the titular Dr. Maura Isles.

The dynamic between Isles and Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon) easily outpaces Kate Todd's best friendship on "NCIS" with Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette). Plus, "Rizzoli & Isles" offered self-reflection for Alexander. She spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about what she learned about herself through the role: "It's okay to be different. It's okay to beat your own drum. We all work on different frequencies. There's nothing wrong with that."