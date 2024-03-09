Why Zack Snyder Ignored Batman's No-Kill Rule In His DC Movies

Batman (Ben Affleck) enters the DC Extended Universe in the franchise's second feature, the nearly R-rated "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice." While he looks like his comic counterpart and has gone through many of the same narrative beats, this take on the Dark Knight is rather different. He's ruthless, branding criminals with his bat emblem and even going as far as killing his enemies — a major no-no for the character according to many fans. This element of Affleck's Batman has become a point of contention, but director Zack Snyder stands by his decision to do away with the no-kill rule.

During an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Snyder explained that in his eyes, deconstructing the Batman character and testing his morality is ultimately necessary for him and fans alike. He said, "You're making your god irrelevant if he can't be in that situation. He has to now deal with that. If he does do that what does that mean? What does it tell you, does he stand up to it? Does he survive that as a god?" In Snyder's mind, taking Batman in an unconventional direction by rejecting his no-kill rule forces fans to look at him and his methodology as a crime fighter from a different perspective. He feels this is essential for the character to grow and evolve.

Regardless of where one stands on the Batman not killing debate, the fact is that Snyder isn't the only director who has allowed the Caped Crusader to take lives during battle.