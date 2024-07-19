NCIS: What Gibbs Actor Mark Harmon Looks Like Today

Mark Harmon has been spending a little time off the Hollywood radar since leaving "NCIS" in 2021. He hasn't popped up in any new projects since, but it looks like that's about to change. Not only has he surfaced on the set of "Freaky Friday 2," he's begun to make public appearences, largely in conjunction with and as part of the cast of the upcoming Leroy Jethro Gibbs (originally played by Harmon) spin-off "NCIS: Origins."

Lindsay Lohan & Mark Harmon have officially begun filming "Freaky Friday 2" Click ⬇️ to see the set photos https://t.co/VZy1p7SHqT — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 25, 2024

Aside from a few paparazzi walks in June, the actor has popped up at CBS events to promote "Origins." Back in May, Harmon appeared alongside the young actor who will be playing Gibbs in the program, Austin Stowell, and spoke about how he will be providing a voiceover narration for the program. It also showcased the difference in how the actors playing Gibbs look in comparison with one another. It looks like Harmon's career is starting to resurge, and that any rumors of his retirement have been greatly exaggerated.