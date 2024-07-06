NCIS: Origins BTS Photo Reveals The Cast Of The Young Gibbs Series In Costume

With fans getting ready for the approaching fall premiere of "NCIS: Origins," cast member Mariel Molino has shared a photo on Instagram of herself and three of her castmates, including Austin Stowell (playing a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Kyle Schmid (as Mike Franks), and Caleb Foote (as Benjamin "Randy" Randolf). Molino herself plays Special Agent (and former Marine) Lala Dominguez. She and Schmid look like they're in costume — or at least geared up — while the other two are not.

Molino captioned the image "Just me and the boys," and although she didn't offer up any more details of where the photo was taken or what they were doing at the time, it seems likely that it was taken during filming for the new series. Stowell and Schmid, of course, are playing the younger versions of characters long established on the original "NCIS," where they were portrayed by Mark Harmon and Muse Watson, with Harmon slated to appear offscreen — at least for now — as a narrator on "NCIS: Origins."