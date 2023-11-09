Who Plays Santa In The Capital One Commercial?

You can tell by the way he uses his walk he's a jolly man, no time to talk.

If that verse is at all familiar to you then you probably know who's playing Santa Claus in Capital One's brand-new Quicksilver Holiday Night Fever commercial. That's John Travolta himself strutting around New York City, carrying around a magical paint can, buying some goodies with his Capitol One Quicksilver card, and ultimately bringing home several disco-related accessories for his sleigh. Then he shares some fancy footwork on a dance floor that looks awfully familiar. The entire commercial is a tribute to Travolta's Oscar-nominated performance in the film "Saturday Night Fever," where he portrayed disco king Tony Manero. That's even Donna Pescow as a shopkeeper helping Santa bling out his sleigh — she played Annette, a lovelorn hanger-on to Tony's gang of young street toughs in the film.

Of course, Travolta isn't just known for "Saturday Night Fever," even though Tony's moves arguably defined the disco era for an entire generation and for pop culture at large. It's just one of the many roles Travolta has essayed during his long, storied career. He's been everything from a sitcom cut-up to an angel over the course of his many years in Hollywood.