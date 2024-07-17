The Star Wars Movie That Almost Killed Mark Hamill (Literally)

"Star Wars" put Mark Hamill on the map, but returning to the iconic role of Luke Skywalker for the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy nearly ended his life.

Many of Luke's scenes are set on Ahch-To and were shot on location at Skelling Michael in Ireland, which became the films' home to porgs and treacherous pathways. In short, it's not the kind of area someone can drive a golf cart around. It was so dangerous that, according to The Times (via The New Zealand Herald), Hamill was nearly a "goner" after slipping on some rocks while getting ready to film a scene for "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi."

The report indicates the actor was saved by a guide leading him up the mountain. They managed to catch Hamill as the actor lost his footing on the path to the top of the mountain — a path that doesn't even have a handrail. Luckily, while Hamill was ultimately all right, others haven't been as fortunate. Skelling Michael is a popular destination for people who want to trek up the mountainside, but 2009 saw two separate incidents where people slipped and fell to their deaths. "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" may have been the most physically grueling "Star Wars" film to shoot, according to Hamill, but it sounds like the sequels came with plenty of challenges on their own.