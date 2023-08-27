The Star Wars Movie That Almost Killed Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford has been a mainstay of the "Star Wars" franchise since it first began in 1977. He has continued to return to the saga as Han Solo, but an accident during one of the films could have killed him, according to a court report from The Guardian. Ford wrapped up Han's storyline in 2015's "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens," which finds him reuniting with Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) as a new villain named Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) comes to the forefront.

The movie features big moments, including the appearance of Han and Chewie's Millennium Falcon, but an incident involving a hydraulic door on the legendary ship left Ford with serious injuries in 2014. A court hearing explained that the door was accidentally closing while Ford was standing underneath it. He told The Jonathan Ross Show, "The door came down and hit me on my left hip 'cause I was turned to my right, and it flung my left leg up, and I dislocated my ankle. As it drove me down to the floor, my leg slapped on the ramp up to the Millennium Falcon, and [I] broke both bones in my left leg."

According to The Guardian, prosecutor Andrew Marshall told the court, "It could have killed somebody. The fact that it didn't was because an emergency stop was activated." Foodles Production Ltd. was fined nearly $2 million dollars over the incident. And Ford was not the only team member who was hurt.