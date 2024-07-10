Marvel's Most Underrated MCU Powerhouse Just Joined The Ultimate Avengers

The Ultimates just became acquainted with of one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe, as America Chavez is saved by the newest alternate version of the Avengers.

Following the Maker's attempts to recreate the long-destroyed original Ultimate Universe and rule the new reality, a group of heroes, the Ultimates, have risen to combat the greatest threats posed to their world. The squad consists of Tony Stark's Iron Lad, Steve Rogers' Captain America, Lady Sif, Thor, Reed Richards' Doctor Doom, Hank Pym's Ant-Man, and Janet van Dyne's Wasp. With the Maker breaking apart nations and the Ultimates left to pick up the pieces, the team finds themselves dealing with Midas, who sports the fallen Howard Stark's Iron Man armor, after he and his group of freedom fighters take over the White House.

The Ultimates confront Midas, telling him they know what he's hiding: an incredible power source that has been locked away from the world. It turns out the villain has been siphoning off the powers of an imprisoned Chavez for his own nefarious needs. While Midas believes he can use the cosmic hero's powers to rule the world, the Ultimates have other ideas and quickly fight to save the captured Young Avenger.