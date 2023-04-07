Russell Crowe Has Fond Memories Of Gladiator (& Feels 'Slightly Jealous' About Gladiator 2)

Russell Crowe's storied career started off modestly enough as a pre-teen with an uncredited role in 1972's television series "Spyforce." Five decades later, though, Crowe has been nominated for three Academy Awards. While he didn't take home the golden statue for his work in "The Insider" or "A Beautiful Mind," Crowe did win the Oscar for actor in a leading role thanks to his performance as Maximus in "Gladiator." And, to tell the truth, Crowe does feel a little bit envious when it comes to the upcoming sequel, but it's only because he loved the first film so much.

"I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know?" Crowe told Perri Nemiroff in an interview with Collider. "Because I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life. It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living." Whether "Gladiator 2" can live up to the fans' expectations (or the impressive box office receipts the first film posted) is still up in the air. But there's no question that "Gladiator" helped catapult Crowe to a new level of celebrity.