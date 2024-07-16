AI Reveals How To Train Your Dragon In Real Life & It Will Scare Your Kids

Thanks to our regular wandering through Westeros with both "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," we've got a clear picture of how good CGI dragons can look when they're laying waste to villages and doing their whole "Dracarys" thing we always like to witness. With that in mind, what would those kind of creatures look like if they touched down on the land of Berk in a live-action version of "How to Train Your Dragon"? Well, a video from AI enthusiast Abandoned Films shows they're not as nice as you'd like them to be, particularly for the little ones.

After giving "Game of Thrones" the 1950s treatment, that same aesthetic for this faux trailer looks like it was yanked from a Ray Harryhausen film or Richard Fleischer's "Vikings," making it look even more unnatural than it should be. Seeing these monsters take to the skies is an interesting visual, but still a little hokey. That's even before we see the locals of Berk moonwalking through the village. Thankfully, we're going to get a much more family friendly take with the impending arrival of the live-action iteration of "How to Train Your Dragon," which one cast member has already promised will capture the magic that an AI trailer still struggles with.