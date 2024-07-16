AI Reveals How To Train Your Dragon In Real Life & It Will Scare Your Kids
Thanks to our regular wandering through Westeros with both "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," we've got a clear picture of how good CGI dragons can look when they're laying waste to villages and doing their whole "Dracarys" thing we always like to witness. With that in mind, what would those kind of creatures look like if they touched down on the land of Berk in a live-action version of "How to Train Your Dragon"? Well, a video from AI enthusiast Abandoned Films shows they're not as nice as you'd like them to be, particularly for the little ones.
After giving "Game of Thrones" the 1950s treatment, that same aesthetic for this faux trailer looks like it was yanked from a Ray Harryhausen film or Richard Fleischer's "Vikings," making it look even more unnatural than it should be. Seeing these monsters take to the skies is an interesting visual, but still a little hokey. That's even before we see the locals of Berk moonwalking through the village. Thankfully, we're going to get a much more family friendly take with the impending arrival of the live-action iteration of "How to Train Your Dragon," which one cast member has already promised will capture the magic that an AI trailer still struggles with.
Nico Parker assures good things for How To Train Your Dragon
After breaking our hearts on HBO's "The Last of Us," Nico Parker, who plays Astrid in the live-action "How to Train Your Dragon," is keeping her eye in the sky and is so far happy with what's in store. Speaking to Collider about the project, the young star revealed, "I think it's very much its own thing, but I'd like to think so much of that magic is also prevalent in this one. But I think it's its own film, and it's its own interpretation and everyone has their own version of a character." The pressure might still be on to keep the fire burning, but Parker makes it sound like the team is on a mission to ensure this is a different beast when compared to some of the best DreamWorks movies the studio has ever made.
"It's important not to get too wrapped up, especially because the animated ones are so brilliant. It's like, let's not try and just do a play by play of that." Parker explained. She will be starring in the film alongside the likes of "The Black Phone" actor Mason Thames, who plays Hiccup, and Gerard Butler, reprising his role as Stoick, Hiccup's father. "I think it'll be wonderful, and if it isn't, I'm having a wonderful time making it anyway. I'll think it's wonderful, no matter what." We'll see how the new guide of "How To Train Your Dragon" reads when the film arrives in theaters on June 13, 2025.