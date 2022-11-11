Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Waves As Marvel's Only Certified Fresh Film Of 2022

As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.

MCU movies aren't always critical darlings, so it's doubly impressive that "Wakanda Forever" has managed to achieve a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the first Marvel film of the year to do so.

"Wakanda Forever" has achieved what "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" failed to do, which is to earn a wealth of critical respect upon its release. As of this writing, the Tomatometer for "Wakanda Forever" is at a healthy 85%, handily surpassing the 75% threshold on major releases with 80 reviews or more necessary to hold the certification. Contrast that with "Multiverse of Madness" and its score of 74% (just one point shy of being Certified Fresh itself) or the 64% of "Love and Thunder," and you see a real critical achievement for the MCU's 2022 in review.