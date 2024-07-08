Netflix's A Family Affair Originally Had A Much More Explicit Title

All eyes are on Netflix's "A Family Affair," which debuted on the streaming platform in late June. The romantic comedy, which features Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman in leading roles, stands out as the service's most-watched film this week, according to Netflix. With over 26 million views between June 24 and June 30, 2024, it's fair to say that the picture is a major hit for the streamer. Could the film have fared better if the creatives had stuck to its original, extremely explicit title? In a chat with People, Efron and Kidman revealed the pic was originally titled "Motherf***er."

Kidman explained that the "f**k" expletive was intended to be beeped out. "Somehow that didn't make it onto the Netflix title," the "Eyes Wide Shut" actress shared. If "A Family Affair" had stuck with its original title, it's fair to say that it would have dominated the cultural conversation even more thanks to the name's shock value. While it definitely would have been hilarious and led to more buzz, "A Family Affair" is a perfectly adequate and surprisingly cheeky name for the comedy.

Both titles are genuinely apt and perfect for the Netflix release, which follows Zara (Joey King), who works for the Hollywood A-lister Chris Cole (Efron). Her life turns upside down when her boss falls for her mom (Kidman). As you can tell, "Motherf***er" was a solid, totally on-the-nose title. In fact, the pic's original title is what compelled the "High School Musical" star to consider the project.