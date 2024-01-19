Nicole Kidman Was Told She Wouldn't Have A Career In Hollywood For A Ridiculous Reason

While showbiz has its fair share of male actors who are over 6 feet tall — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jason Momoa, Idris Elba, and Ben Affleck, to name a few — Nicole Kidman's height was apparently once seen as a big stumbling block for the actor, at least by industry standards.

Kidman revealed on the Radio Times Podcast (via Business Insider) that since she is nearly 6 feet tall, naysayers once said that her hope to break through in Tinseltown was a non-starter. "I was told, 'You won't have a career. You're too tall,'" said Kidman.

The Oscar-winning performer also revealed that her height made her a target for ridicule growing up. "I say I'm 5-foot-10-1/2 inches, but I'm really 5-foot-11 inches. I was teased. I was called Storky."

Unfortunately, when it comes to working in the entertainment industry, being tall can create obstacles that are hard for women to avoid, the star told the podcast. Before trying out for the stage version of "Annie," Kidman recalled being measured because of the height difference between her and the other actresses who were auditioning. She told the podcast that she was mortified by the process and had to talk her way into being allowed to audition.