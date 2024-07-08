Bryan Cranston Has One Condition For Your Honor Season 3 - And It's Big

Bryan Cranston left his mark on the world of prestige dramas by expertly embodying Walter White on "Breaking Bad." It's a role that continues to define his career, and the actor reprised the character on "Better Call Saul" even after his show ended. Following his AMC series' finale, Cranston made the leap to another fantastic drama, Showtime's "Your Honor," an underrated series that recently received a second life on Netflix. With the renewed interest surrounding the show, it begs the question as to whether Season 3 could materialize despite it being announced that Season 2 would be the last installment.

A year before its current run on Netflix, Cranston revealed to Deadline that there had been some discussion about a continuation, but it all comes down to one thing. "Showtime has indicated there is interest and we're very proud to know that every episode in Season 2 increased in the audience from the previous week," the actor stated. "If it happens, fantastic but it'd have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are." "Your Honor" Season 2 ends with Cranston's Michael Desiato finally coming clean with the truth and winding up back in prison as a result. It might be hard to justify breaking Michael out again, but a theoretical "Your Honor" Season 3 could always make someone else the lead.

That's what Cranston thinks would be best, and, frankly, he seems more open to coming back to "Your Honor" in a different capacity than its star. "I'd be very interested in producing that," he said. "I don't know about being in it because my guy's back in prison."