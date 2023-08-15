Breaking Bad: Bryan Cranston's Walter White Could Return, But There's A Catch

Despite concluding the story of Walter White with the character's death nearly a decade ago, Bryan Cranston has, surprisingly, returned to his iconic role a few times. He appeared in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story," helping wrap up Jesse's (Aaron Paul) story, "Better Call Saul," and even a PopCorners Super Bowl ad. However, while the appearances filled the needs of "Breaking Bad" fans, they weren't a long-term return for Cranston, but the actor isn't completely ruling that out either.

"I never underestimate Vince Gilligan," Cranston told Awards Radar, reminiscing on his final days on the "Breaking Bad" set, when he expected never to return to that world and Walter White. However, after reprising the role a few times now, he won't completely rule out returning in a more official capacity. "I'll just leave it at nothing's on the horizon and I know that Vince would not want to do something where — he doesn't need a paycheck and neither do I — and so let's honor that. But IF there was something that he that he woke up from a dream, and went, 'Oh my god,' and he pitched me on it, and I too had the 'OH MY GOD' reaction then I'd look at it."

While he's open to returning to Walter White in the future, it will take a truly incredible idea for Cranston to reprise the role. He won't rule out the possibility, but he clarifies in the interview that those "Oh my god" pitches aren't common in the industry, so "Breaking Bad" fans shouldn't hold their breaths.