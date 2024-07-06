The Underrated Bryan Cranston TV Series That Got A Second Life On Netflix

Bryan Cranston is taking over Netflix's charts. One of the finest actors of our time, Cranston is best known by television junkies for his role in AMC's "Breaking Bad." The actor only needed one audition to land the role of Walter White, which ultimately led him to four leading actor Emmys. Once the acclaimed drama wrapped, he took on a number of intriguing gigs, including the headlining role in Showtime's "Your Honor." The series, which ran from 2020 to 2023, is now getting a second life; as of July 1, it's the fifth most-watched show on Netflix USA.

The Cranston-led series' viewership on the streamer is remarkably consistent, having been a part of Netflix's top 10 list for around a month and establishing the show as a key part of Netflix's current catalog. Upon release, "Your Honor" was met with mixed reviews. The legal drama has a 50% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, while The Guardian critic Lucy Mangan acknowledged that the series was stuck in the shadow of "Breaking Bad," which was a cultural phenomenon. Despite the tall boots the drama had to fill, Mangan ultimately found "Your Honor" to be decent, praise-worthy fare, describing it as "perfectly reasonable" in a three-star review.

Despite middling reviews, the show was a ratings juggernaut for Showtime, emerging as one of the pay network's biggest debuts. Tons of fans tuned in, and the audience score on IMDb stands at a solid 7.6/10, signaling mostly positive feedback. At only two seasons and 20 episodes long, it's not surprising that Netflix viewers are finding the project to be a breezy, digestible series.