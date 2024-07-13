Tom Pelphrey's Shocking Full Frontal 'Man In Full' Nude Scene, Explained

Contains graphic spoilers for the ending of "A Man in Full"

While you may have seen actor Tom Pelphrey before on shows such as "Ozark," "Outer Range," and "Banshee," you've never seen him as he appears in the shocking finale of the Netflix limited series, "A Man in Full." That's because Pelphrey and star Jeff Daniels have a fatal physical altercation at the end of the show — a clash in which Pelphrey not only appears fully nude, but is sporting a large, upright appendage that gives new meaning to the show's title.

Speaking with "Today," Pelphrey confirmed that the organ seen during the show's climax was in fact prosthetic and not real, saying, "Somebody asked me, 'Was there ever a conversation about not using a prosthetic?' And I said, 'I don't even think you can do that.'" He added jokingly, "Whatever talents I may have an actor, I'm not sure I could just maintain a full erection during a scene where I'm getting choked to death," while also noting that the real thing is not permitted on television.

Pelphrey plays Raymond Peepgrass, a banker who becomes fixated on taking down Charlie Croker (Daniels), an Atlanta real estate magnate. Unlike the Tom Wolfe novel from which the series is adapted, both Peepgrass and Croker end up dead at the end — Peepgrass from being strangled and Croker from a heart attack. Yet a naked Peepgrass — who was just having sex with Croker's ex-wife Martha (Diane Lane) — stays massively aroused, a condition that even lingers after his death.