Kaley Cuoco's Partner Learned About Her Big Bang Theory Role In An Unexpected Way

When you consider the fact that "The Big Bang Theory" aired for a whopping twelve years and twelve seasons, it certainly seems as if you'd have to live under a rock to not be at least decently aware of it — and its stars, like Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco. Apparently, Cuoco's husband Tom Pelphrey didn't live under a rock at any point, but he did live in a remote location ... and he didn't know who she was.

In an interview with W Magazine, Pelphrey, also an actor, was asked if he'd ever watched "The Big Bang Theory," and he was unequivocal with his response: "Never." The story gets stranger from there, though — because Pelphrey says that when he brought Cuoco home to meet his family, they recognized her.

"Matter of fact, when I first brought Kaley to New Jersey to meet my family and friends, my mom's partner—who apparently was a 'Big Bang Theory' fan—was there, and he kept calling her Penny," Pelphrey said. "I had no clue what was going on. So I pulled Kaley aside, like, 'I'm sorry, I don't understand what's happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?' She's like, 'That's my character in The Big Bang Theory.' I was completely unaware."

After that, Pelphrey apparently decided he should check out his wife's show. "I've watched a few episodes with her since, and, obviously, she's fantastic," he said.