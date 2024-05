Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Kaley Cuoco's Partner Learned About Her Big Bang Theory Role In An Unexpected Way

When you consider the fact that "The Big Bang Theory" aired for a whopping twelve years and twelve seasons, it certainly seems as if you'd have to live under a rock to not be at least decently aware of it — and its stars, like Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco. Apparently, Cuoco's husband Tom Pelphrey didn't live under a rock at any point, but he did live in a remote location ... and he didn't know who she was.

In an interview with W Magazine, Pelphrey, also an actor, was asked if he'd ever watched "The Big Bang Theory," and he was unequivocal with his response: "Never." The story gets stranger from there, though — because Pelphrey says that when he brought Cuoco home to meet his family, they recognized her.

"Matter of fact, when I first brought Kaley to New Jersey to meet my family and friends, my mom's partner—who apparently was a 'Big Bang Theory' fan—was there, and he kept calling her Penny," Pelphrey said. "I had no clue what was going on. So I pulled Kaley aside, like, 'I'm sorry, I don't understand what's happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?' She's like, 'That's my character in The Big Bang Theory.' I was completely unaware."

After that, Pelphrey apparently decided he should check out his wife's show. "I've watched a few episodes with her since, and, obviously, she's fantastic," he said.