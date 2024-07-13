Megan Fox Will Never Do Another Nude Scene For One Reason

Choosing to do a nude scene is an incredibly personal decision for any actor ... and apparently, Megan Fox has a hard line about them for a very specific reason that has to do with her family.

Speaking to The Mirror UK back in 2016 before the birth of her third child, Megan Fox — who now has three sons with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green — said now that she's a mother to boys specifically, she doesn't see any nude scenes in her professional future. "There are just certain things boys should never see their mothers do," she said."

Fox elaborated from there, saying that she's actually come across some potential projects that involve such risqué scenes that she simply knows that she has to turn them down. "There are some good projects I've read that are with talented people, talented directors, but the things the women are required to do in the movie are things I can't have my sons ever know or see," she continued. The "Transformers" actress also said that she was actually approached about one of those exact opportunities, but that it was far too explicit for her to say yes: "I was offered a project that's coming out on HBO that [centers] around the life of a prostitute and it has very graphic sex scenes – things you would see in a pornographic film – and those are things that are degrading to the woman who's playing the character."