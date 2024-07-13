Megan Fox Will Never Do Another Nude Scene For One Reason
Choosing to do a nude scene is an incredibly personal decision for any actor ... and apparently, Megan Fox has a hard line about them for a very specific reason that has to do with her family.
Speaking to The Mirror UK back in 2016 before the birth of her third child, Megan Fox — who now has three sons with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green — said now that she's a mother to boys specifically, she doesn't see any nude scenes in her professional future. "There are just certain things boys should never see their mothers do," she said."
Fox elaborated from there, saying that she's actually come across some potential projects that involve such risqué scenes that she simply knows that she has to turn them down. "There are some good projects I've read that are with talented people, talented directors, but the things the women are required to do in the movie are things I can't have my sons ever know or see," she continued. The "Transformers" actress also said that she was actually approached about one of those exact opportunities, but that it was far too explicit for her to say yes: "I was offered a project that's coming out on HBO that [centers] around the life of a prostitute and it has very graphic sex scenes – things you would see in a pornographic film – and those are things that are degrading to the woman who's playing the character."
Megan Fox worries that her children wouldn't want to see her in compromising positions onscreen
Megan Fox's oldest son was born in 2012, so she chose to set her professional boundaries just a few years after he was born ... and ultimately, she chalks her views on nude scenes up to the fact that she thinks young boys would be disturbed by steamy scenes featuring their own mom. Plus, as she pointed out to The Sun on Sunday (also via The Mirror UK), it's her call: "It's up to the mother to determine what she thinks her children can handle seeing or not."
Still, the actress knows her kids, and she seems quite firm on the fact that she thinks her kids in particular wouldn't appreciate watching their mom perform in compromising situations onscreen. "I don't think my children should ever see me doing some of that stuff," Fox clarified. "I don't think my boys could handle that. They can't separate the experience from the reality from the art. It gets very confusing when it's your own mother."
It's Fox's call whether or not she ever does any nude scenes going forward, and her reasons are understandable enough — but one thing's for sure. After a brief period of time where she was basically blacklisted from Hollywood, Fox is in-demand once again, so it's not unreasonable to imagine that directors would approach her for projects that involve nudity.
These days, it seems like Megan Fox's most difficult times in Hollywood are behind her
After starting out working as an uncredited background actress in "Bad Boys II" and a bigger-profile role in the Lindsay Lohan teen comedy "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen," Megan Fox broke out in a big way thanks to Michael Bay's "Transformers," where she starred alongside Shia LaBeouf as Mikaela Banes, love interest to LaBeouf's Sam Witwicky. Unfortunately, as she continued starring in the franchise, working with Bay became more and more difficult. While working on the sequels, Bay apparently told Fox to gain weight, and later, the actress made disparaging comments about working on set with him before quitting ahead of the third movie, "Transformers: Dark of the Moon." Thanks to a string of flops that followed like "Jonah Hex," it certainly seemed as if the actress was, for all intents and purposes, blacklisted from Hollywood.
Thankfully, auteur Karyn Kusama chose to work with Fox on the cult classic "Jennifer's Body," and Liz Meriwether and the crew of "New Girl" brought Fox in as a substitute while the show's star Zooey Deschanel was on maternity leave — and ultimately, Fox's stock rose once again. The actress recently appeared on the Hulu series "Dave" as herself and showed up in "Expend4bles," and hopefully, she'll become fully booked and busy once again — even without doing nude scenes.