Deadpool & Wolverine's New Trailer Fixed Fans' Biggest Complaint
"We've listened to the fans" is a statement often sent out from Hollywood with a big tentpole movie, and sometimes the result is a successful one. When fandoms aren't ripping one another apart or review-bombing shows into next week, they actually give good feedback that can course correct projects before they've even arrived (see Sonic the Hedgehog's design backlash, for example). Now, while there's no confirmation on whether the earlier outcry regarding the look of "Deadpool & Wolverine" was heard, it looks like fans can rest easy following the release of yet another preview, only this time with some far superior color correction.
With the release of a Chinese trailer (via @CineGeekNews on X, formerly known as Twitter), eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that the upcoming road trip across dimensions with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) had more of a visual pop than before. Comparing the footage to other snippets we've already seen, fans on X confirmed that color grading had been fixed, with a great before-and-after example provided by @laha_jeet. Besides Wolverine looking a little lighter (no matter how grumpy he might be), there was also an extra little detail on show that hadn't been seen before, highlighting an even greater connection to the TVA's activities and a dangerous force from "Loki" as well.
Wade and Logan escape the jaws of Alioth in the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer
It was all but confirmed thanks to how much was hidden in the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer that the scary, smoky force Alioth from "Loki" was set to appear in the upcoming threequel. However, the new trailer confirms one very close call our heroes have with it during a pivotal moment of the film, and it's during their teased portal jump we've already seen.
Besides looking brilliantly bright and, dare we say, more "comic booky," it turns out that the trans-temporal entity that looks like one of the better smoke monsters to have plagued comic book movies comes in for one final bite to grab our heroes before they escape elsewhere. The only question is, will wherever they end up be a better spot than the inside of a destructive interdimensional beasty? We really don't know yet.
For the time being, we're just going to have to wait and see or continue to piece together any other preview footage that comes our way before "Deadpool & Wolverine" inevitably dominates the box office. Expect blood, blades, and sharp one-liners from our favorite Merc with a Mouth when the film finally hits theaters on July 26.
