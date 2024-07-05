Deadpool & Wolverine's New Trailer Fixed Fans' Biggest Complaint

It was all but confirmed thanks to how much was hidden in the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer that the scary, smoky force Alioth from "Loki" was set to appear in the upcoming threequel. However, the new trailer confirms one very close call our heroes have with it during a pivotal moment of the film, and it's during their teased portal jump we've already seen.

Besides looking brilliantly bright and, dare we say, more "comic booky," it turns out that the trans-temporal entity that looks like one of the better smoke monsters to have plagued comic book movies comes in for one final bite to grab our heroes before they escape elsewhere. The only question is, will wherever they end up be a better spot than the inside of a destructive interdimensional beasty? We really don't know yet.

For the time being, we're just going to have to wait and see or continue to piece together any other preview footage that comes our way before "Deadpool & Wolverine" inevitably dominates the box office. Expect blood, blades, and sharp one-liners from our favorite Merc with a Mouth when the film finally hits theaters on July 26.

For now, check out more rumors regarding the return of Deadpool and Wolverine that involve a very bleak battle.