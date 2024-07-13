5 Important Game Of Thrones Characters Who Weren't In The Books

Olly, played by Brenock O'Connor, is one of the most divisive characters in "Game of Thrones" — and he also goes through quite a lot during his relatively short time on the series. In Season 4, Olly is living happily with his family in a village north of the Wall when it's attacked by a group of wildlings that includes Ygritte (Rose Leslie), with whom Jon Snow fell in love when he infiltrated their Northern society. Frankly, it's understandable that Olly's main character trait is "hating wildlings," but in two moments, he takes this a bit too far. At the end of Season 4, he personally kills Ygritte as she and Jon have a stand-off, unable to bring themselves to attack one another ... but what he does in the Season 5 finale "Mother's Mercy" is far worse. After a full season of building resentment against Jon for his embrace of the wildlings — and his instinct to save them from the incoming undead army led by the Night King — Olly is part of the group of mutineers who stab Jon and leaves him for dead.

After Jon is raised by the Red Priestess Melisandre (Carice van Houten) at the beginning of Season 6, he retaliates swiftly. Jon orders Olly, as well as the rest of the traitorous men, hanged at Castle Black, as those who supported Jon look on. It's reprehensible to watch Jon, one of the show's great heroes, kill a child — but he did literally stab Jon in the heart. Olly is a combination of several characters from the books, including Bowen Marsh (who stabs Jon) and a young steward named Satin, and he also "solves" one "mystery," as the identity of Ygritte's killer is unknown in the novels.

"Game of Thrones" is streaming on Max now.