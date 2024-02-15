Game Of Thrones Changed Iwan Rheon's Career - There Was Just One Downside

It's a tricky thing when an actor gets typecast. Whether a younger woman always gets cast as a wide-eyed ingenue or Helena Bonham Carter always seems to portray her very specific brand of "weird lady," it can make performers feel like they're stuck in a rut. If a newcomer plays a very specific archetype, it can lead to that actor being forced into the same kind of role over and over again. Iwan Rheon, who played Ramsay Bolton on "Game of Thrones," says he definitely experienced this after exiting the series in its 6th season.

In December 2023, the Welsh-born actor spoke to the Radio Times and admitted that he's found it difficult to score a wide variety of roles in a post-Ramsay world because Ramsay made him so famous so quickly but also cemented him as an actor capable of playing one of the worst villains in recent TV history.

When the outlet referred to Ramsay as a "reputation-making role," Rheon readily agreed. "There's no other way of looking at it," he replied. "Because of the magnitude of the show, it did loads for my career. But it brought a lot of barriers as well. All of a sudden you're just getting offered lots of parts where they want you to do the same thing. ... I was like: 'Can I play a nice guy, please?'"