AI Reveals What Attack On Titan Characters Look Like In Real Life - And It's Spooky

It's been a full decade since "Attack on Titan" fans got to see their favorite characters in live action: The first of Shinji Higuchi's two-part feature film adaptation dropped in Japan in 2014, with the second installment coming out the following year. When the project was first announced, people were split on the idea of turning Hajime Isayama's hit manga of the same name into a movie. The same thing happened when the cast was announced: "Koizora" star Haruma Miura (who sadly passed away aged just 30 in 2020) was handed the lead part of Survey Corps member Eren Yeager, leading to discussions about how much he looked like the original character.

For some, Miura resembled Special Operations Squad captain Levi Ackerman more than he did Eren, but the majority of fans were ready to get behind him in the role. Despite the films being critical and commercial failures, Miura was praised for doing his own stunts and for giving everything to the part. It may be a while before we see another actor portraying Eren Yeager in live action, but casting directors will have an easier job searching for a lookalike next time thanks to artificial intelligence. AI has revealed what all the main characters from "Attack on Titan" would look like in real life, and it's spooky how much they resemble the originals.